• Christopher Jared Bailey, 27, 300 Cullman County 1810, Joppa; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James William Kellum, 41, 28537 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, 265 Lawrence County 496, Trinity; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, 718 Hardy St., Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nigel John Allison, 35, 1614 N 26th St., Apt. 204, Mount Vernon, Washington; first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Hannah Grace Johnson, 24, 28352 Ragsdale Creek Road, Elkmont; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Arlin Ennis Mullican, 47, 607 Prospect Drive S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Amy Lashay Smith, 38, 265 Lawrence County 496, Trinity; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone Sheriff)
• Daniel Ewertz, 40, 511 O.Z. Davis Road, Eva; felony DUI; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Garrett Michael Fairley, 32, 29280 Tribble Road, Madison; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Travis Kirk Martin, 43, 5107 Allendale Drive, Huntsville; two counts of second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Pickett, 18, 604 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
