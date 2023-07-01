With colorful summer fruit and a little creativity, you can prepare holiday-themed dishes for Fourth of July get-togethers. Several recipes follow.
--
Flag Cake
Recipe by Alicia Carpenter
1 box of yellow or white cake mix
2 containers of Cool Whip
1 package blueberries
1 package of strawberries; cut them in half
Follow directions on cake box. After cake cools, spread Cool Whip over cake top. Use halved strawberries for stripes and place blueberries in top left corner of cake.
--
Magic Cookie Bars
Recipe by Connie Pearson
(Try your best to find red, white, and blue M&M's.)
½ cup of salted butter, melted
1½ cups of graham cracker crumbs
1 can of sweetened condensed milk
1 cup of chocolate chips
½ cup of quick cook oats
1 cup white chocolate chips
1 cup red, white and blue M&M’s
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine melted butter and graham cracker crumbs in a bowl until crumbly then press into the bottom of a parchment-lined 9×13 baking dish. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the graham cracker layer. Sprinkle with oats, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and M&M’s. Bake at 350 degrees for around 25-30 minutes. Let cool then cut into serving squares.
---
Strawberry Blueberry No-Bake Trifle
Recipe by Connie Pearson
1 whole angel food cake cut or torn into 1-inch cubes
1 lb. fresh strawberries, stemmed and sliced
1 lb. fresh blueberries
Lemon syrup:
¼ cup water
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
Mix these 3 ingredients together until dissolved and set aside.
Filling:
2 8-oz. blocks of cream cheese, softened
¾ cup sugar
2 cup heavy whipping cream
½ tsp. vanilla
For the filling, beat cream cheese and sugar together with a mixer. While the mixer is on, gradually add the whipping cream and beat until fluffy. Add vanilla and beat a few seconds more.
To assemble, use a 4- to 5-quart trifle dish or a 9x13 casserole dish. Start by layering a third of the cubed angel food cake. Brush 1/3 of the syrup on top of the cake. Add 1/3 of the cream mixture. Add half of the sliced strawberries, second third of the cake, second third of the syrup, 1/3 of the cream mixture, half of the blueberries, remaining cake cubes, remaining syrup, and remaining cream mixture. Decorate the top with the rest of the blueberries and strawberries. Refrigerate until serving time.
For more recipes from Connie Pearson visit her blog at theregoesconnie.com.
———
Red, White and Blue Celebration Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 cups watermelon cubes
6 cups salad greens
2 cups arugula
2 cups blueberries
10 ounces rotisserie chicken breast, skin and bones removed (about 2½ cups cubed)
¼ cup pistachios
For citrus dressing
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons canola oil
Cut watermelon into 1-inch cubes. Add salad greens and arugula to a large bowl. Add the watermelon, blueberries and chicken.
Mix the lime juice and Dijon mustard together in a small bowl until smooth. Add 1 tablespoon oil and mix the ingredients together until smooth. Add the second tablespoon of oil and mix until smooth. Add the dressing to the salad bowl and toss well. Divide the salad between two dinner plates and sprinkle the pistachios on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 581 calories (42% from fat), 26.9 g fat (3 g saturated, 13.7 g monounsaturated), 126 mg cholesterol, 46.1 g protein, 43.8 g carbohydrates, 9.5 g fiber, 156 mg sodium.
--
Open-Face Tart
Recipe by Ginger Coble
1 frozen puff pastry (my favorite is Publix Greenwise brand because it uses real butter)
1 container of mascarpone (room temperature)
¼ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 jar of pie filling or jam of your choice (Gus & Grey’s pie fillings are my go-to and can be found at The Cupboard in downtown Decatur)
Fresh berries of your choice
Heavy whipping cream
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Thaw and roll out puff pastry into the shape of your dish. Place the pastry in dish and poke holes in it with a fork. Mix the mascarpone, powdered sugar, and vanilla and sprinkle on top of the pastry. Spread the pie filling or jam on top and place in oven for 25 minutes. Whip heavy whipping cream until fluffy and spread on top of the cooled pastry. Place berries on top (if you want to get fancy).
---
Fruit Tea
Recipe by Geraldine Couch
6-quart size tea bags
2 cups sugar
2 cups orange juice
2/3 cup lemon juice
1 cup pineapple juice
Boil the tea bags in 2 quarts of water. Cover and let sit for five minutes. Dissolve the sugar in 2 cups of water. Heat until water and sugar boils. Add juice to gallon jug. Add tea and sugar water then fill with cold water until the gallon jug is full.
--
Homemade Milky Way Chocolate Ice Cream
Recipe by Dianna Smith
6 (1¾-ounce) Milky Way bars cut into pieces
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (low-sugar and fat is fine)
1 (5.5-ounce) can Hershey’s chocolate syrup
About 3 quarts milk (skim is fine)
Combine candy and sweet, condensed milk in large saucepan over low heat, stirring until melted. Cool, add 1 quart milk and Hershey’s syrup and slowly stir together. Pour into ice cream freezer and add milk to fill line. Freeze and enjoy.
--
Darrell’s 5th of July Chocolate Birthday Cake
Recipe by Dianna Smith
Cake
1 box of chocolate cake mix
Filling
1½ cups cold milk
1 package Dream Whip
1 package vanilla instant pudding
1 small can of coconut
Frosting
1½ cups cold milk
1 package Dream Whip
1 package chocolate instant pudding
Bake chocolate cake according to box directions. Freeze and then cut into four layers. Whip first three filling ingredients till thick, add small can coconut. Whip frosting ingredients until thick. Alternate cake layers with filling layers. Frost top and sides with chocolate mixture. Chill and serve thinly sliced.
---
Lemon Cake
Recipe by Rebecca Bartholomew
Cake
4 eggs
¾ cup oil
¾ cup water
1 box lemon cake mix
1 (3-ounce) box lemon Jell-O (or other flavor)
Glaze
2 cups powdered sugar
⅓ cup water
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cake ingredients. Beat for two minutes medium speed. Grease pan (tube or Bundt). Bake 35-45 minutes. After baking let cool completely and remove from pan. Pierce cake all over with fork. Combine glaze ingredients. Drizzle glaze over the cake.
---
Barbecue Pork
Recipe by Rebecca Bartholomew
5-6 pounds Boston Butt roast
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup water
Place roast in 9x13 pan, fat side down. Cover and cook at 225 degrees for 6-8 hours until easily torn apart with a fork. Remove fat and tear meat into shreds. Drain pan of liquid and put meat back into pan. Mix remaining ingredients together and pour over top of meat. Bake at 300 degrees for about one hour, until liquid is cooked out. Meat can also be cooked in the crock pot instead of the oven.
---
Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Recipe by Ann Taylor
1 12 oz. tub of Cool Whip (thawed)
1 can of Eagle Brand condensed milk
1 cup of crunchy peanut butter
1 small box of instant chocolate pudding (dry)
2 quarts of chocolate milk
5 lbs. ice
Ice cream salt
Mix the first three ingredients together with a whisk until smooth. Add pudding mix and about a pint of chocolate milk. Pour mixture into ice cream freezer (1 gallon or 5 qt. size). Then add chocolate milk to the fill line on the freezer. Freeze according to your freezer’s directions. It takes mine about 1 hour. Then remove dasher from freezer and let proof for 1 hour or as long as you can wait. (PS — it is OK to lick the dasher when you remove it.)
---
Blackberry Green Tea
Recipe by Daniel Buford
Yield: makes 2 liters
Ingredients
4-6 green tea bags
1 pint fresh blackberries
2 cups sugar (divided)
6 cups brewed green tea, cooled
2 cups water
Directions
For tea
Bring 6 cups of water to a boil and remove from heat. Add tea bags and allow to steep for 15 minutes.
Remove tea bags and add 1 cup sugar into warm tea and stir until sugar has dissolved.
For blackberry syrup
Combine 2 cups of water, 1 cup sugar, and blackberries in a large saucepan or pot over medium heat. Bring mixture to a simmer until sugar has completely dissolved and blackberries begin to break down.
Take the mixture off the heat and allow it to cool before placing it into a sealable container. Set aside and allow to cool completely.
To serve
Serve tea over ice adding 1 to 1½ teaspoons of syrup (more or less to taste) to each glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.