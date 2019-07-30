ARRESTS
• Joseph Brandon Brown, 37, 19 Iron Man Road, Morgan County; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy Dewayne Mitchell, 42, 219 Turney Road N.E., Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• William Adam Mead, 34, 4059 County Road 121, Headland; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Angela Denise Corbin, 43, 2211 Feemster Gap Road, Guntersville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephen Matthew John, 35, 140 Fire Tower Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Travis Joe Lash, 41, 806 County Road 458, Lexington; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Deontrai Jamal Walton, 22, 1805 Michael Lane, Anniston; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Andrew George Bell, 26, no address available; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jimmy Jacob Chambers Jr., 22, 1922 Eighth St. S.W., Decatur; violation of community corrections; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marvin Lynn Bolden, 39, 3411 Central Parkway S.W., Decatur; violation of community corrections; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Galen Cox, 41, 1491 Kirby Bridge Road, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance, violation of community corrections and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300 and no bail set on the violation charge. (Morgan sheriff, Decatur police)
• Troy Adam Williams, 38, 208 E. Pine St., Athens; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.