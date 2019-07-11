Arrests
• David Kingston Jr., 41, 1013 Pattillo St. S.W., Hartselle; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Diana Marie Rodgers, 34, 2157 Westmead Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, 22136 Hays Mill Road, Athens; three counts of sell/distribution of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Jamaal Billips, 32, 147 Fox Haven Lane, Toney; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.