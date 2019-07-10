Arrests
• Christopher Trey Butts, 24, 4723 Joe Davis Drive S.W., Decatur; four counts of breaking and entering, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,600. (Decatur police)
• Tiffany Danielle Ray, 27, 3208 Mountainview Drive S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, obstructing justice using false identity; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,341. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Andrew James Massingale, 28, 1010 Dodd Drive S.W., Decatur; three counts of illegal possession of credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Decatur police)
• John Alford Love, 65, 1912 Miller St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shaun Michael Smith, 29, 1607 U.S. 31 S., Unit 119, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dennis Ray Waddell Jr., 43, 133 Piney Grove St., Falkville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Heather Michelle Colwell, 34, 401 Sanders St., No. 4, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryant Keith Locket II, 29, 695 Capshaw Road, Madison; giving false identification to law enforcement officer; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,750. (Athens police)
