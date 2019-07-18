Arrests
• Harold Young, 18, 1202 Stuart Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Brittney Mae Matkin, 30, 160 Blocker Hollow, Somerville; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Donald Ray Rutherford, 38, 305 Harold Drive, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Frederick Renee King Jr., 29, 233 New Center Road, Hartselle; two counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Hollis Shannon South, 44, 373 Liberty Road, Danville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Rodney Dewayne Hudson, 52, 820 Seventh Ave. S.E., Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Michael Osborn, 40, 1202 Conner St., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Moore Daugette, 37, 4718 Alabama 36 E., Somerville; two counts of second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jefrey Lynn Brom, 52, 120 Raymond St. S.W., Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Tracy Ann Aderholt, 47, homeless; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Meredith Elisabeth B. Harrell, 38, 822 Friendship Road, Somerville; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,600. (Priceville police)
• Richard Leldon Ward, 42, 1017 Wilson Mountain Road, Falkville; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• James Michael Romans, 26, 1794 Lawrence County 236, Town Creek; forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Anthony Morris, 36, 23658 Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, manufacture/sale/transfer of precursor drugs, receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ralph Lymon Ballentine, 63, 1809 Burch St., Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dennis Wayne Sampson Sr., 49, 115 Planters Road, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
