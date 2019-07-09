• Sarah Beth Gurganious, 22, 205 Milner St. N.E., Hartselle; fraud; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Tyler Brandon Pugh, 20, 504 Ewell St. S.W., Decatur; three counts of possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set $5,200. (Decatur police)
• Ronald Douglas Hunter Jr., 49, 1011 Dodd Drive, S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Bondsman)
• Kera Beth Griffin, 23, 176 New Center Road, Hartselle; third-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Kyle A. Guthrie, 32, 1429 N.W. Vest Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Lyndsey Carol Bennett, 28, 55 Terry Road, Hartselle; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,095. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Kareem Robinson, 18, 406 Fifth Ave. N.W., Decatur; obstructing justice using false ID; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Conrad James Roberson, 30, 2667 County Road 48, Lexington; receiving/selling stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charlie Wayne Phillips, 45, 26422 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester; theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 31, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Jordan Reed Hinkle, 28, 1040 County Road 479, No. 2, Albertville; possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering into a vehicle; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Humberto Torres Lopez Jr., 39, 13548 Blackburn Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine, possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,750. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jake Harley Modica, 29, 20409 Hogan Drive, No. 12; Elkmont; possession of controlled substance with intent; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gannon Seago Curtis, 36, 23857 Alabama 99, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
