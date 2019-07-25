Arrests
• Sean Patrick Sharbutt, 52, 205 Gordon Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Luke James Spann, 29, 1184 Pine Ridge Road, Union Grove; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Isaac David Huguley, 19, 418 14th St. N.W., Decatur; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Janie Strickland Fowler, 53, 4231 Smyrna Road, Whiteville, N.C.; first-degree stalking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $35,000. (Decatur police)
• Ricky Dewayne Wade Booth, 19, 167 S.E. Blackwood Road, Eva; second-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Wesley Brendan Speegle, 27, 843 Fairview Drive N.E., Arab; first-degree assault, leaving scene of accident with injury; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Morgan sheriff, state troopers)
• Aaron Tyler Turner, 28, 123 Murphy Road, Somerville; first-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Deborah Ann Cason, 51, 3251 Mount Oak Road, Arab; six counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Douglas Brisco, 59, 100 Collins Place, Private Drive No. 2, Danville; first-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Lewis Basden, 30, 9708 Pulaski Pike, Toney; third-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,100. (State troopers)
• Susan Michelle Osborn, 20, 3621 Alabama 36, Moulton; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Susan Valerie Osborn, 43, 3621 Alabama 36, Moulton; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Luis Angel Ortiz, 18, 619 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Daniel Sandoval, 20, 2025 Alabama 20, No. 3A, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
