Arrests
• William Josiah Brown, 28, Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Brendon Keith Dotson, 39, Trinity; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Pauline Pannell, 30, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Donald Lamar Jones, 35, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Trinity police)
• Kaila Leshay Mullins, 28, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• James Michael Thomas Criscoe, 33, Cullman; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Jessie Lee Carnes, 39, Huntsville; possession of amphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jacob Shawn Ballenger, 22, Falkville; possession of amphetamine and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Tiffany Renea Davis, 23, Ardmore; three counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 39, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Blake Scott Burgreen, 27, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Landon Scott Wooldridge, 27, Athens; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Joslynn Sierra Winston, 25, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
