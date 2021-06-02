Arrests
• Daia Michelle Church, 23, Hartselle; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Jonathan Bruce Griffin, 37, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• McKinley Titus Morrow, 43, Lacey’s Spring; two counts of third-degree theft and breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Thomas Campbell, 34, Decatur; two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,300. (Decatur police)
• Jacob Shawn Ballenger, 22, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Wells, 33, Lacey’s Spring; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Austin Blake Potts, 24, New Market; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Quincey Joe Richards, 40, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Eric Austin Beshears, 25, Madison; first-degree sexual abuse; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Jeremie Daniel Turner, 38, Huntsville; manufacture/sale of precursor chemicals; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 30, Athens; first-degree possession of a forged instrument and six misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cristal Sandoval-Cantera, 23, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bert Harper, 41, Athens; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curtis Leo Moore, 42, Lester; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
