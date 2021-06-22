Arrests
• Darius Lamont Williams, 38, Decatur; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 32, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Kevin Fred Stein, 32, Huntsville; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Roy Lee Pickins Jr., 36, Decatur; two counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Phillip James Demonia, 34, Hartselle; second-degree theft of lost property and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Hartselle police)
• Danny Joel Early, 35, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Stanley Marquise Smith, 30, Decatur; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ronald Heard, 62, Birmingham; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Andrew Wayne Earp, 32, Morgan County; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Travis Nathaniel Cook, 36, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Aerastophaniey Qazanova Moore, 24, Rogersville; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Patrick Scott Cooper, 41, Grant; violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Demetrice Lamar Malone, 34, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Jason Randall Novalis, 46, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.