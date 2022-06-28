ARRESTS
• Tomika Nichole Lampkin, 42, Hartselle; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Jediah Sebastain Thurman, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Daniel James Price, 34, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Selina Walker Agee, 58, Mount Hope; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• James Todd Dutton, 43, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher Shane Nix, 42, Trinity; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,900. (Moulton police)
• Justin Greene, 39, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Brad Wayne Keenum, 31, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Robert Dain Joines, 41, Meridianville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Dustin David Wnuk, 26, Minor Hill, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Mary Francis Ward, 31, Minor Hill, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Latosha C. McLeod, 43, Athens; second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Brittney Carwile, Toney; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christy Hargrove, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Hines, Tanner; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Keith Leighton, Jasper; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Morgan Ponder, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
