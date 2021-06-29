Arrests
• Troy Jason Verbonitz, 44, no address available; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Chris Lavon Winn, 33, Morgan County; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Kimberleigh Ann Duffey, 30, Wetumpka; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Hartselle police)
• Richard David Bagwell, 38, Somerville; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brian Dean Walker, 37, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Blake Maze, 31, Marshall County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy James Seevers, 25, Marietta, Ohio; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jedidiah William Lindsey, 43, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, Athens; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chasity Nicole Vinson, 36, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jose Luis Cruze, 30, Birmingham; third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Michniewicz, 29, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, 32, Athens; possession of a controlled substance, second-degree receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Leann White, 32, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
