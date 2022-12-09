A jury this afternoon found Zachary Bernard Williams not guilty of capital murder in the February 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr.
The jury advised Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott at 2:20 p.m. that it was deadlocked and could not reach a verdict, but Elliott told them to continue their deliberations. They returned with the not guilty verdict at 4:25 p.m.
Williams, 33, of Hartselle, and co-defendant Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson, 22, were indicted on three counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting and robbery of Irvin, 30, at Irvin’s home in the 1600 block of Marion Street in Decatur.
Prosecutors said Williams and Wilkerson kicked in the door to Irvin’s house about 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2019, fought with him and fired about a dozen shots. An autopsy report showed Irvin was struck at least eight times. A ballistic expert said all of the spent shell casings came from the same handgun.
Prosecutors struggled during the trial with inconsistent testimony from two of their witnesses.
Irvin's daughter, then 4 years old, was in the house at the time of the shootings. Now 8 years old, she pointed at Williams during testimony Tuesday and identified him as the man who shot her father. That statement, however, conflicted with her failure to identify Williams in three separate photo lineups shortly after the shooting and her videotaped statement to a Morgan County Child Advocacy Center forensics interviewer that she had not seen the intruder's face.
In closing arguments Thursday, defense attorney Robert Tuten suggested that her in-court statements on Tuesday were influenced over the last several years by adults who did not witness the killing.
Another prosecution witness told police near the time of Irvin's death that Williams had confessed the shooting to him, but at trial the witness denied that he and Williams had any discussions about Irvin.
Wilkerson is being tried separately for capital murder. His trial date has not been set. The penalty for a person convicted of capital murder is either death or life in prison without parole.
The two were charged with three counts of capital murder because, the indictments alleged, the murder took place in the presence of a child, during the commission of a burglary and during the commission of a theft. Williams was found not guilty on all three counts.
Read more in Sunday's edition of The Decatur Daily.
