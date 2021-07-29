WASHINGTON — Huntsville Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and other government officials who spoke to the crowd before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol were not shielded by their job title, the Justice Department argued in a new filing in a lawsuit brought by California Rep. Eric Swalwell.
That position was also supported by a letter from Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a fellow Bay Area Democrat who chairs the House Administration Committee.
Swalwell has sued Brooks, former President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, seeking to declare them responsible for the riot that Swalwell says "terrorized lawmakers," including himself.
Brooks had sought to remove himself from the lawsuit by arguing his actions — telling hundreds of pro-Trump protesters, many of whom would shortly thereafter violently storm the Capitol, that it was time to start "kicking ass" and "fight for America" — fell under his official duties and thus the lawsuit should proceed against the United States, instead.
But the Justice Department declined to certify that Brooks was acting in his official capacity and argued against the court finding he was. For one, the department said in a view echoed by Lofgren, Brooks' speech at the rally was clear political campaign activity, long held as separate from official government action. Second, they said, if Swalwell's allegations of incitement are true, it would also run counter to Brooks' job, or any other official's.
"Inciting or conspiring to foment a violent attack on the United States Congress is not within the scope of employment of a Representative — or any federal employee," the Justice Department wrote.
In an affidavit filed with the court last month where Brooks defended the speech, he said that Swalwell “lies and distorts” regarding the context of the “kicking ass” section of the speech.
Yet the DOJ filing said that even Brooks’ nuanced explanation of including the phrase “kicking ass” in his speech demonstrates the speech was part of a campaign event.
“Brooks highlighted that ‘the 2022 and 2024 elections are right around the corner,’ and has asserted in his petition that his statements expressed his ‘desire to beat offending Republicans in those elections,’” the filing said.
"That is the price one must pay to defend America from the evils of Socialism. ... It may take time, but I am 100% sure that, if a judge will examine the facts and apply the law stated by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, in Council on American Islamic Relations v. Ballenger, then Mo Brooks wins this fight,” Brooks responded, according to al.com. The Ballenger case is a 2005 federal court ruling throwing out a libel case against former Rep. Cass Ballenger, R-N.C., after he called the Council on American-Islamic Relations a “fundraising arm” for a terrorist organization.
On Jan. 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, violently overcoming police officers, in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential election and overturn the results electing President Joe Biden. Lawmakers including Swalwell had to be evacuated from the legislative chambers as the mob overtook the building.
In a brief interview, Lofgren said the legal issue was relatively straightforward.
"Rep. Brooks filed a statement under oath to the court indicating that his speech was a campaign in nature, I mean that pretty much answers the question," Lofgren said. "It's never been the case that campaign activity is within the scope of one's official duties."
While the Trumps and Giuliani have filed arguments against the substance of Swalwell's allegations, Brooks' reaction to the litigation has followed a different path, including a side-saga of Swalwell hiring a private investigator to serve Brooks with the lawsuit, a necessary step in court procedure that is often voluntarily waived, as it was by Swalwell's other targets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.