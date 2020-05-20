TRINITY — Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. will begin processing disconnections for all delinquent accounts and reopen its three office lobbies for customers, the rural utility said Wednesday. The utility allowed accounts to be delinquent and closed lobbies while the state was under a stay-at-home order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning June 1, JWEMC members with past due accounts are asked to call customer service at 256-552-2300 to make payment arrangements. Starting in mid-March, the electric cooperative, which serves most of Lawrence and Morgan counties, suspended all disconnections for non-payment due to businesses being shut down across the area.
To help any members who may be unable to pay their past due balance, Joe Wheeler EMC is working with the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama. If members find they are unable to pay, they can contact CAPNA by visiting capna.org or calling 256-260-4050 for Morgan County residents or 256-522-0019 for Lawrence County residents.
The three offices in Trinity, Hartselle and Moulton will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
