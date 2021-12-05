In my fifty-plus years of parenting, and my twenty-five-plus years of grandparenting, I have discovered that children, books and gardening are a magic combination. Any two components, kids and books, kids and gardening, or books and gardening make for magic. But when children of any age are exposed to books and gardening, their experience, as well as the adult who introduces reading and gardening as delicious pastimes, comes away nourished and gratified by the experience.
I read to my eldest daughter while she was still in the womb and carried her in a backpack when working in the yard. When she outgrew the carrier, I pushed the stroller all over the yard, and around the Girl Scout camp where I volunteered. Early photos depict Dawn crawling in the grass and pulling up flowers to smell or taste. By kindergarten she read to her sister. Today, she is an accomplished gardener and landscape artist, encouraging her own sons to get out there and get dirt under their fingernails.
Eric Carle’s "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" (1969) was an early and perennial favorite with all three of my children. Carle’s works are available as board books and paperbacks as well as hardcover. Other authors whose text and illustrations appeal to young children include Jan Brett ("The Mitten," "The Hat" and "The Three Snow Bears"), and Lois Ehlert ("Mole’s Hill," "Planting a Rainbow" and Snowballs"). No list of young children’s read-aloud literature is complete without Denise Fleming’s "In the Tall, Tall Grass," "Lunch" and "In a Small, Small Pond." All these delightful, vibrant volumes include plant, animal and food themes sure to stimulate parent-child discussions and snuggle times.
The classic gardening introduction remains "The Carrot Seed," celebrating 75 years of continuous publication in 2021. Other beginning readers include Level 1, Step into Reading books, notably Candice Ransom’s "Apple Picking Day!," "Garden Day!," "Snow Day!" and "Pumpkin Day!" Just as toddlers read to at an early age become avid readers, children who experience time in the garden become gardeners. Let us continue, and explore school-age appropriate literature.
By no means are all notable garden-themed books authored for preschoolers. Gail Gibbons has penned numerous non-fiction books, all brightly illustrated. This outstanding list includes "Apples," "The Pumpkin Book," "The Seasons of Arnold’s Apple Tree," "Monarch Butterfly," "The Honey Makers," "Tell Me, Tree" and "Farming." Less prolific, but nonetheless an outstanding author, Dianna Aston’s non-fiction volumes consist of detailed illustrations and distinct print fonts. Her titles include: "A Seed is Sleepy," "A Butterfly is Patient" and "An Egg is Quiet."
Kate Messner’s crisp text and C.S. Neal’s detailed sketches combine in the Over and Under series. The partners explore and describe the garden, the pond, the canyon and the rainforest. Their most relevant title for gardeners is "Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt," which explores all that creeps, digs, nests and migrates under the garden soil. The Messner paperback books are large, almost the size of a big book, yet reasonably priced.
The impact of reading and gardening on a child’s development is priceless, as are the wonderful memories generated by time in the garden, library, bookstore, or side by side on the sofa reading together. Some of my fondest memories of time spent with my children and grandkids revolve around reading books and planting plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.