Bettye Janis, who has volunteered with the Committee on Church Cooperation off and on since 1983, teared up as she talked about how the CCC Toy Room is an expression of love for both the giver and receiver.
The Toy Room provides "a relief that, that burden is off of them, that their children will have something because somebody else was willing to listen and give. ... It means so much to me," Janis said as the toy distribution for this Christmas season began Monday.
According to Janis, the Toy Room was started in the early 1990s by two women who volunteered in the food pantry at the CCC. They wanted others to have as nice of a Christmas as their children were having.
When it began, Janis said, it was in a space the size of a hallway. For the first time, this year it is not being held at the CCC office on First Avenue Northeast but at The Church at Stone River on Danville Road Southwest, and the toys filled up the gymnasium.
Myscha Crouch, who has volunteered with the Toy Room for eight years, said, “It’s been a glorious thing to have this kind of space to do it. It makes it so easy and bright to be in this space because our rummage room at CCC is very narrow and small and dark.”
Wanda Cox, whose son and two granddaughters ages 8 and 10 live with her, was studying the Barbie dolls, trying to choose the ones her granddaughters would like. The first she chose was a Barbie that came with three different dresses. For the second she decided on a Frozen doll.
This was her first year at the Toy Room after being told about it by CCC volunteers when she was visiting their food pantry.
“I was frantic. I didn’t know what I was going to do about Christmas," Cox said. "This means my babies are going to have a big ol' happy Christmas.
“They’ll never know how much (the free toys) meant to me and my babies."
According to Crouch, toys were collected by Toys for Tots and Bank Independent and donated by others in the community. Kids' caregivers make appointments in October or November to come pick out toys this month for their children.
“You can have one new, large toy, two small ones (and) we also have used toys and they can get several of those," Crouch said. "We have books and games and crafts and puzzles, and they can get one of those for every family. Stuffed animals, one for every child."
Clothing also is available.
Brittany Taylor has a 5-year-old-boy, 6-year-old boy and a 10-year-old-girl and has been coming to the Toy Room for three years.
Taylor said it's good to have help from the community.
“It means that everything that I can’t do on my own, I know that I’m having help to do, to get it completed. Cause I can do some things, but I can’t do it all on my own.”
“It fills in the gaps where I try to be everything, but I know I’m not built of stone, so it means a lot to have somebody else to back you up when you can’t do it all,” Taylor said.
Crouch said the Toy Room is very important for the parents.
“Most of them say, I don’t have anything for Christmas except what I get today,” Crouch said. “There’s grandmothers that come and they’re raising their grandchildren and they need all the help in the world.”
Gabrielle Byrd, who has two boys ages 5 and 12 and is eight months pregnant with another boy, searched among the boy toys for her sons. This was her first year at the Toy Room, and she heard about it at the CCC while receiving other services from the nonprofit.
“It’s a big help for me at the moment," Byrd said. "I’m very appreciative since I’m not able to work right now and give my kids everything that they need, so with the help of these people and the CCC it’s a blessing for me and my kids."
Crouch said they will be serving 60 families this year and each family has one to five children.
“It touches our hearts to be able to do that for families that have those needs," she said. The Toy Room will continue to operate today through Thursday.
