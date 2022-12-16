Employing more military veterans, disabled people, those recently released from state prisons and retirees wanting to reenter the workforce are four ways the state could ease the tight labor market, according to a state labor official in Decatur this week.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said large companies, such as First Solar, based in Arizona, which is bringing 715 jobs to Lawrence County, are finding the state desirable for its available workforce, available land and low cost of living.
“We encourage employers to look at those with disabilities, veterans and those who are soon to be released from incarceration,” Washington said. “And employers need to review their job descriptions. Some jobs may no longer require a two-year or four-year college degree. We have more people working than ever before.”
He said the state needs to continue to teach skills to unskilled workers.
“I feel like these companies are deciding to come to Alabama because we have the workforce to satisfy their job descriptions,” Washington told the Decatur Rotary Club this week. “Alabama is trending very well. Our state unemployment rate is down to 2.7%. Two-and-a-half years ago, it was 13.2% at the peak of the pandemic. Twenty-five percent of the workforce (300,000) was laid off due to no fault of their own because of the pandemic.”
Today, 61,000 people in the state are reported as unemployed. He said there are 2.2 million people working in the state between the ages of 16 to 64. He said the 2.7% unemployment rate ties Florida for the lowest in the Southeast.
Not seasonally adjusted, Morgan County’s October unemployment rate was 2.1%, Limestone's was 2% and Lawrence County's rate was 2.3%. The national rate of unemployment rate in October, not seasonally adjusted, was 4.3%.
Washington noted the state added 46,000 new jobs over the past year.
The lack of adequate transportation, child care and day care services are hampering some people from reentering the workforce as society recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Those challenges exist in north Alabama, according to Jeremy Nails, executive director and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association.
“We have experienced some out-of-area commuters having transportation issues. Some are lacking reliable transportation, and some are looking for jobs closer to home due to the higher fuel costs,” Nails said. “Child care became a big issue during COVID, especially for two-income households when child care facilities and schools shut down. Some of those workers have not reentered the workforce.
"I know our state and local officials are aware of the lack of affordable child care facilities, and hope they can help address this need in the upcoming legislative sessions.”
Retirements are at an all-time high, Washington said, but added that some retirees are coming back into the workforce as the pandemic eases.
“But we are all asking, ‘Where are the workers now?’ There’s no silver-bullet answer. Over 20,000 people in the state have passed away from something COVID-related,” Washington said. “A large portion of those were in the workforce and those people aren’t coming back. Right now, there are two jobs open for every person unemployed. It’s a job-seeker's market.”
He said employees are noticing the additional job opportunities.
“If they work for company A, and company B offers something sweeter in a benefit package, some are jumping ship and that is leaving a gaping hole in company A,” he said.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county is seeing similar challenges.
“We have been having trouble too,” he said. “Finding people in the environmental department, the custodial work. We’d have people put in for a job and not even show up for the interview. It’s not just us. Everybody is having trouble finding workers. It’s all across the country.”
Washington said Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA in Limestone County is having difficulty staffing a second shift because of a lack of quality workers.
“There is not a talent pool out there for them to select,” Washington said. “These jobs are difficult. You just can’t hire somebody in off the street and put them in the jobs they are looking to fill."
He urged people looking to upgrade their job skills to contact one of the 56 state career centers across the state including the Decatur Career Center at 1819 Bassett Ave. S.E. The phone number is 256-355-0142.
“People can come to polish up their resumes (and to) learn interviewing skills and techniques,” he said. “It’s all at no charge.”
He encouraged employers having a difficult time filling positions to contact the career centers and post their jobs there as well as visiting state-hosted job fairs. “We have a database we can match workers with employers, and we can train people to fill those vacancies,” he said.
Washington said the restaurant and hospitality sectors are struggling to find workers.
“I’ll be the first to tell you those are really tough jobs,” he said. “People are coming to the career centers and getting skilled up. Those people aren’t coming back to those sectors.”
Because of COVID sending people home, some families have gotten away from a two-income household, he said.
“Those are more workers we have lost,” he said. “They figured out in that two-year period (since the pandemic began) that some households are better off with one income. They have learned to better manage expenses. One spouse can stay home, and they can manage a household on a lot less.”
Some people are afraid to get back into the workforce because of a fear of contracting COVID, he added.
He said he remains mystified how some people are unemployed but continue to be able to pay bills.
“We have some programs to get more people back in the workforce,” he said listing the governor’s Success-Plus Initiative. “We want to add 500,000 credentialed people to our workforce by 2025 to meet these demands of the new industries coming into the state. Our goal is 60% of our workforce to be credentialed. Right now, we are at 45%.”
