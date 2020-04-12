Several local landlords said they'll work with renters who lose their jobs or part of their income as the coronavirus outbreak squeezes many businesses.
Alabama's stay-at-home order that went into effect April 4 put a temporary hold on foreclosures and evictions, but tenants aren’t relieved of paying their rent or mortgage.
“About 10% of our residents have told us they’ve become unemployed, and we’re fortunate that we’re in a position where we can work with them," said Bill Collins, who owns two apartment properties in Decatur — Hermitage and Albany Landing, with a total of 221 units. “It’s not their fault there’s a pandemic.”
In Morgan County alone, the number of new unemployment claims totaled 5,208 over the four weeks ending April 4. The federal government has enhanced unemployment benefits and plans to provide stimulus payments, both of which are expected to help residents who lose their jobs.
Collins has a plan in place for unemployed tenants: April’s rent payment is deferred until a resident receives unemployment benefits or a stimulus payment. Residents are asked to pay half their April rent when they receive their first unemployment payment that includes the extra $600, then the other half of April rent will be due with the next weekly unemployment payment.
The federal $2.2 trillion stimulus package provides unemployment benefit recipients with an extra $600 a week, in addition to regular benefits. The Alabama Department of Labor announced last week it had started paying the additional funds.
Stimulus payments will be for up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples filing jointly, with an additional $500 per qualifying child. The payments will gradually phase out for those with adjusted gross incomes above $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for married couples, according to the IRS.
Collins' tenants who get the $1,200 stimulus payment before receiving unemployment benefits are asked to pay rent at that time. He said residents are asked to provide proof they’ve filed for unemployment benefits.
“We’ve been very proactive about this,” lowering costs by closing the offices and moving to emergency maintenance only, Collins said. “We don’t feel like we’re putting ourselves in a bind.”
Tommy and Kay Williams, through their family-owned Tomkat Properties, own, manage and maintain about 100 rental units — a mix of town homes and apartments, some of them corporate apartments — mostly in Southwest Decatur. Their latest project involved buying and renovating 36 town homes on Gaslight Place, bringing the number of their town home properties on that street to 44.
One couple notified the Williamses just last week that they’re unemployed. Another resident who recently moved here from another state has been furloughed.
“They’re all coming through,” Kay Williams said. “They’ve made arrangements to pay (their rent) in stages.” She said the residents are counting on receiving stimulus payments and unemployment benefits.
“That’s what’s getting them through,” she said.
Jody Peterson is the owner of Peterson Rentals, which manages about 250 rental properties, including single-family houses and apartments, in Morgan County, with the majority owned by individuals.
Peterson said that fewer than 10 residents have asked if they could make late payments or two payments for the month, and are being allowed to pay the rent in two payments. She knows that two of the tenants are now employed.
“We’re trying to be reasonable, and we’re working with the residents as closely as we can,” she said. “Unfortunately we’re just not able to reduce rent. Expenses still go on. (The owners) still have mortgages, they still have to pay taxes and insurance and pay for repairs.
--
Loans for owners
As for relief for property owners who may lose rental income, Macke Mauldin, the president of Bank Independent, said, “We’re doing everything we can to accommodate our customers who were in good standing prior to the pandemic. We are dealing with (requests) on a case-by-case basis.”
He said bank employees have been working long hours, sometimes from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., to process loans through the new Paycheck Protection Program, which provides up to $10 million in forgivable loans for small businesses to help them retain their employees during the pandemic.
The bank issued its first PPP loan on Friday, he said.
--
Protecting tenants
Holly Ray, the managing attorney at Legal Services of Alabama’s Huntsville office, said most of the calls to that office in the last week to 10 days are from tenants who are getting late notices for rent due on April 1, and asking for guidance.
The office provides civil legal aid to low-income people in 13 north Alabama counties, including Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties.
“The first thing I say is, keep the lines of communication open” with their landlords, Ray said. “Some landlords are allowing security deposits to be used to pay the April rent or they’re accepting partial payments.
“Right now, we’re seeing people caught in the gap of unemployment,” said Ray, whose clients are mostly working poor. “They’re waitresses and retail clerks.”
People know that relief is on the way through stimulus payments and increased unemployment benefits, but “we just don’t know when,” Ray said.
Ray noted a provision in the federal stimulus package that protects renters with a 120-day moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing or from a property with a federally backed mortgage loan.
“It certainly provides a couple of months of relief,” she said.
However, Ray said the office has noticed a spike across north Alabama in “self-help” evictions, in which a landlord changes the locks or shuts off the power or water. Those are illegal under Alabama law, she said.
“We’re seeing a rise in those,” she said, though “it tends to be with the smaller landlords.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.