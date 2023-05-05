FLORENCE — The Casey White saga took another surprise twist Thursday when he pleaded guilty to first-degree escape in the death of former Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant director Vicky White.
The decision came shortly after an afternoon status conference in Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves' courtroom.
Casey White was accused of felony murder. Following the conference, he and his team of five defense attorneys talked in private, during which they agreed to enter the plea.
"You're probably just as surprised by today's turn of events as we are," one of his attorneys, Robert Tuten, told the media outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse afterward. "Things turn in a courtroom pretty quickly."
White's sentencing is set for June 8 in Graves' courtroom. The sentencing range for first-degree escape is 20 years to life but the plea agreement calls for a life sentence, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.
Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
During the plea hearing, Casey White admitted he and Vicky White worked together on the escape. He spoke briefly and also apologized to Vicky White's mother, who was seated in a juror's chair at the front of the courtroom across from the table where Casey White stood.
"I apologize for your daughter dying up there," he said, as Vicky White's mother started to cry.
Casey White told her Vicky White had told him she missed her mother.
"She loved you very much and said that was the only thing she regretted," he said.
During the plea hearing, Graves asked White if he agrees with the plea deal, and White responded he did. Graves then asked White to explain what he did.
At that point, White, who was seated and flanked by two sheriff's deputies and his five attorneys, looked around at his attorneys for guidance. Graves then said, "In your own words."
His attorneys asked Graves if they could quickly consult with him and the judge agreed. After a few moments, White stood and admitted to the escape.
"We was in love and we decided to live life somewhere else and we thought we could make it," he said. "It turns out we couldn't."
Connolly then asked him directly if he admits guilt in the escape, and he said yes.
Graves then was set to adjourn the hearing but Casey White asked if he could say something to Vicky White's mother. The judge allowed if and that's when Casey White apologized.
Casey White also is charged with capital murder in the Oct. 23, 2015, stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, whose body was discovered that day at her Rogersville apartment. That trial remains set for Aug. 14.
