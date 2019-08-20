D190820 Calhoun 1st day
Taylore Bozarth, left, Grace Cummings and Kaiya Taylor share a laugh Monday as they walk to their first class of the school year at Calhoun Community College, where they are starting their first semester of nursing school. Calhoun opens the school year with 9,017 students so far, but the college has extended registration to Aug. 22. Dual enrollment numbers are usually reported late, so the college expects to reach last fall semester's enrollment of 9,756. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
DecaturDaily.com
