Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas calls proposed legislation to remove English language learners from the academic achievement score portion of the state-issued report card “long overdue.”
Continuing to count test scores taken by students who are still learning English is unreasonable, Douglas said.
“It’s not fair to the student. It’s not fair to the school system,” Douglas said. “I wouldn’t ask my child to take a test in Japanese. Why does a kid have to take a test in a language he doesn’t know? Doing that, those are essentially zeros. The data is skewed. … We are already held accountable on the progress of (English language learner) kids learning English.”
The Decatur school system has close to 1,100 ELL students, or about 13% of its roughly 8,600 students.
On last year’s state report card, Decatur City Schools earned a B with its 83 score. The system had a graduation rate of 87% and its score for academic growth — improvements made by students — was 100. Yet its academic achievement score was 65.78.
Under bills in the Legislature — HB 294 and SB 238 — the academic achievement score would no longer include English language learners, identified by an assessment test as not proficient in the language.
Russellville City Schools also was heavily impacted by ELL students factored into academic achievement. Russellville had a graduation rate of almost 96% and its score for academic growth was 99.46 on the most recent state report card. Yet, the system is labeled a B, largely because of its performance in academic achievement.
Of Russellville City Schools’ nearly 2,500 students, more than 600 are English language learners.
“That’s 23% of my students who can’t read the test,” Superintendent Heath Grimes said. “We’re giving 660 students a test they can’t read.”
And the results are more than a letter grade on a state report card that compares schools' performances, Grimes argues. Prospective businesses look at the report cards when deciding where to locate, and home values are impacted by the perceived quality of area schools.
On Wednesday, the Senate Education Policy Committee considered SB 238, but delayed a vote at the request of sponsor Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville.
Scofield said he is working with the State Department of Education on how to address his concerns about English language learners through the department's rules. He said this issue has been unfairly hurting schools on their report card grades in certain areas of the state.
"These students aren’t spread around the state," Scofield told ADN. "They’re often clustered together and a lot of those areas, as far as the state report card goes, it’s bringing us down a whole letter grade in some schools."
Grimes also says schools should be accountable for how well English learners are advancing in the language and their overall growth. Those are counted on two other portions of the report card.
“But we should not be held accountable if they can’t read the test,” he said.
--
North Alabama impacted
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, is sponsoring the House version of the bill. He said the current achievement score isn’t reflective of the education many students receive. But parents and industry looking to move to an area don’t know that.
“The report card does not reflect the quality of education those people would get, simply because it includes people who do not speak English and cannot take the test,” Kiel said. He planned to meet with education department officials earlier this week.
Other subpopulations of students whose test scores are factored into achievement include students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students.
Grimes also leads the recently created Alabama Leaders Advocating for English Learners. He said there are nine school systems in which ELL students make up 10% or more of their populations. They are: Bullock County, DeKalb County, Albertville City, Boaz City, Decatur City, Fort Payne City, Pelham City, Russellville City and Tarrant City.
The fact that most are in north Alabama is not surprising.
When minors not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian are apprehended at the border, federal law requires that the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, feed, shelter and provide medical care to them. The office then releases them to sponsors — usually family members — while the minors await immigration proceedings.
In fiscal 2019, 1,112 of those minors were released to sponsors in Alabama. Since fiscal year 2015, there have been 4,256 minors in Alabama. Many of the minors in recent years found sponsors in DeKalb, Franklin, Marshall, Morgan, Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, for several years has voiced concern about the challenge of educating English language learners, especially for smaller, rural school systems.
He’s a co-sponsor on Scofield’s bill.
“I’m fully supportive and will do all I can to get it passed,” Orr said.
--
ELL students increasing
Michael Sibley, a spokesman for ALSDE, said the state's English language learner population has increased in recent years, up to 20,726 in 2016. He said the department is looking into various ways to more effectively support that population.
Separate from the proposed legislation, Gov. Kay Ivey is asking lawmakers for $14.2 million, an increase of $6.8 million, in the 2021 education budget for English language learners.
Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison, said he thought it was a "pretty good bill" and understands the problem some systems may face.
"It makes it tough particularly on some smaller rural system who may have more students with English as a second language," Butler said. "Those testing numbers could go on to affect the school system's funding as well."
Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, is a co-sponsor on Scofield’s bill.
“It’s dragging down some school systems unfairly,” Givhan said about judging schools by tests taken by non-English speakers.
“It’s not that we don’t need to educate those children, but they have another struggle that other students aren’t dealing with.”
And they are being educated, Grimes said.
At the most recent National Junior Honor Society induction at Russellville Middle School, 12 of the students had been English language learners.
“We went from kids who could not speak English when they walked in the door to the National Junior Honor Society,” Grimes said. “That’s achievement.”
