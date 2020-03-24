A Lawrence County High cafeteria worker and her husband were among three area residents killed during weekend accidents, according to authorities.
A Hartselle man died in a one-car accident in the other weekend fatality.
Lawrence County Schools Child Nutrition Program co-workers remembered Wendi Zanda Turner, 51, of Moulton on Monday for her friendly smile and work ethic.
Wendi and her husband, Kenneth Harris Turner, 50, died in Huntsville Hospital after being airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Danville Road, 4 miles north of Danville about 3 p.m. Saturday. Their child, 16, was taken to Huntsville by ambulance and was treated and released, a family member said.
Kenneth Turner was driving a Mazda 6 when it collided with a Ford F-250, according to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. Daniel said the driver of the F-250 was not injured.
“We’re shocked and very saddened by the death of Wendi and her husband,” said Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County schools. “Wendi was always kind and always smiling, and I never heard anyone every say anything bad about her. I worked with her last Wednesday serving lunches. It seems unreal, a few days later, she’s not here. She’ll be truly missed.”
Michelle Chenault, Lawrence County CNP director, said Wendi Turner worked with the CNP program for six years and was in her first year as assistant manager of Lawrence County High CNP.
“She was a perfect fit for the leadership position,” Chenault said. “She had a blue-ribbon work ethic. … She was very quiet and noticed things that some people wouldn’t. Her spiritual life was so strong. If a co-worker wasn’t feeling well, she was there to give them support and pray with them. Her son (Cole) was at the high school and when the assistant manager position opened, she applied saying she wanted to be at the same school her son was.
"When I left work last week, she was still there baking cookies. Wendi and Ken were wonderful parents.”
Her former co-worker at Moulton Middle School, Angie Smith, said she is heartbroken for the family and the couple’s two sons.
Angie Smith said her family knew the Turners for 17 years through their children’s ball games. She said she remembers Wendi Turner’s successful battle with breast cancer.
“You get to know people pretty well when you sit in the stands with them at ball games,” she said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find two better people than Wendi and Ken. They lived by their faith. Wendi always had a smile and kind words. Ken was a strong silent type who was a big cheerleader for all of the kids on the field. They lived their faith out daily. … I’m broken-hearted for them.”
According to the obituary with Parkway Funeral Home, Kenneth Turner was a night-shift foreman at Redstone Arsenal.
A Hartselle man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Falkville, according to Daniel.
Bradley Cline Anderson, 62, died when the BMW Roadster he was driving left the roadway on U.S. 31 and struck multiple trees at 4:40 p.m. Friday. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced Anderson dead at the scene. He said Anderson suffered blunt force trauma in the accident.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred one mile south of Falkville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.