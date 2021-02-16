ATHENS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch effective from late Wednesday afternoon though late Wednesday night.
The watch area includes Lawrence, Limestone, Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties in Alabama.
The NWS says heavy, mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible.
Driving conditions could be hazardous for the evening commute, the NWS says.
