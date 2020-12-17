Dear Santa,
I want a easy bake oven with a lot of food to cook
Ava J., 7
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
For Christmas can you bring me Madden NFL 21 for my Playstation 4?
A Sheamus and Cesaro wrestling action figure.
Also I would like some money, Playstation Game cards and a new bike with lights on the wheels. I will leave milk and cookies for you and reindeer food for the reindeer.
Thank you Santa!
Traycen Suggs, 7
Tanner
--
Dear Santa,
My parents told me that you know when I am being good or bad. You know everything about me. Then when I go to my church, they tell me that only God and Christ knows that stuff. But they said the devil might know also. I was wondering if you are the devil?
Ricky, 10
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a Ford belt buckle, a youth rifle, and a tablet. Thanks! Merry Christmas!
Westen King, 10
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I hope you stay safe and don't catch the coronavirus. I have been good this year, and would like a Ryan's World Vending Machine, a tablet, and a few surprises. I saw you in a Ford. I like Fords, too! Merry Christmas!
Kolten King, 6
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I'm sorry I cried when I saw you! I promise I've been a good girl, this year. I would like a little baby, Elsa, and a play kitchen. Happy Birthday, Jesus!
Tenley King, 2
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I have been a good boy. Please bring me surprises, a Culdee train, a Smudger train, a Batman Lego set, reading books, coloring books, dinosaurs, toy soldiers, and a mouse game.
Your Friend,
Henry Kirkham
Danville
--
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I am excited about my first Christmas and I have been a good baby. Please bring me surprises, teething toys, rattles, a stuffed lamb, books, and clothes.
Your Friend,
William Kirkham
Danville
--
Dear Santa,
My name is Ella Rae Jordan-Holmes. I am 5 years old (but will be 6 in January). I live in Decatur with my mom. All year long I have been maybe both naughty and nice. For Christmas this year I would like a dollhouse. When you are here please watch out for a trap. Merry Christmas Santa.
Love,
Ella
--
How to send your
letters to Santa
Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Decatur Daily through Monday.
Email letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to: Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609.
You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.