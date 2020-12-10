Dear Santa,
Santa, this year for Christmas I would like to have a new pair of shoes. God bless you.
Colton Reagin, 14
Trinity
--
Dear Santa,
Santa, this year for Christmas I would like to have new Legos. God bless you.
Bentley Reagin, 10
Trinity
--
Dear Santa,
Santa, this year for Christmas I would like to have a new baby doll. God bless you.
Dixie Reagin, 9
Trinity
--
Dear Santa,
Santa, this year for Christmas I would like to have new Legos. God bless you.
Daygan Barber, 8
Leighton
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a pet unicorn, a chicken nugget plush, and a pretend elf I can cut open to see what's inside. I really want to know. I think it's snow. I hope I can catch you this year!
Miette Zimmerman, 5, Madison
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a headset with instructions so people can hear my voice when I record on Roblox, $200 worth of Robux, Roblox toys and books, and my own YouTube merch. Why do you always keep your identity a secret?
Ezra Zimmerman, 8, Madison
--
How to send your
letters to Santa
Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Decatur Daily through Dec. 21.
Email is the preferred method of delivery for school class letters, which are due Wednesday. Email letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to: Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609.
You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown.
