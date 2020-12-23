D201218 Kiwanis_Santa

Miracle Morris, 6, greets Santa Claus as Christmas gifts await children at the Kiwanis Club of Decatur's annual lunch with Santa at Decatur Country Club on Thursday. Kiwanis members helped Santa find gifts that he handed out to Miracle and other members of the Backyard Bible Club of the Neighborhood Christian Center. [PATRICE STEWART/SPECIAL TO THE DAILY]

Dear Santa,

This is what I want for Christmas. I want a mini dirt bike and surprises. Please bring my sister Whitley something that babies like.

Aldrin Harris, 7

Northport

--

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet, a doctor’s jacket, a bicycle, a Barbie doll, a baby doll, nail polish and makeup.

Charlie N. Gholston, 5

Decatur

