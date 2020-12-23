Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. I want a mini dirt bike and surprises. Please bring my sister Whitley something that babies like.
Aldrin Harris, 7
Northport
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet, a doctor’s jacket, a bicycle, a Barbie doll, a baby doll, nail polish and makeup.
Charlie N. Gholston, 5
Decatur
