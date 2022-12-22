Dear Santa,
This is my Christmas list: a mannequin doll head (just to practice on hair); Panda dunks; Nike socks, and a Nike Tech; a build-a-bear toy, I want to choose the clothes; a fake hand so I can start practicing nails, get acrylic powder, nail polish (etc.); L.E.D. lights, a closet mirror; clothes and shoes or wtv; get things that are related to hair, it's for my mannequin doll head; black air maxes; black low top Ugg boots; an essential hoodie, search for brown essential hoodies; Nike things, bracelets, or necklaces; black teddy bear slippers (It's on Amazon, search up lelebear teddy bear slippers); brown Cloud nine sheepskin slippers; go to the beauty store and look for a hot air brush, where it drys and brushes your hair at the same time; A lava lamp; If you can give me a room makeover then pls give me that; a camera so I can take pictures for memories; a necklace with my name on it; a Nike backpack and yeah that's it.
Love,
Imari Perdue,
age 12, Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy this year. Please bring me a Paw Patrol Garage. I would also like a car to drive outside and more Play-Doh. Don’t forget my family moved earlier this year!
Love,
William David Welborn
age 3, Tuscaloosa
--
Dear Santa,
My family just moved here in the U.S. and it will be my first winter experience. I hope I could get stuff for the cold weather such as snow boots (size 11), sweaters/sweat pants (size 6), thermal set (size 6). I also wish to get a sled so I can play with it in the snow.
Love,
Brienne Barrientos
age 5, Decatur, Illinois
