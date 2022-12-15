Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. For Christmas I would like dolls, squishees, LOL dolls, Popits and surprises. Thank you.
I love you Santa,
Kyler Hall
age 6, Trinity
--
Dear Santa,
Last year you brought me a gigantic box of tennis balls. Can I have another box? I accidentally chewed mine up. Also, I would like more rabbits in my backyard to chase. I've been the bestest good boy this year.
Love,
Egon Tyszka
age 6, Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a new Barbie, a Barbie house with white steps, and a pair of high heels. I will leave you milk and cookies. I love you, Santa!
Love,
Tenley King
age 4, Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
How old are you? This year, I would like a KG pocket knife, a KG hat, and a watch. To make you happy, I will leave you some money!
Love,
Kolten King
age 8, Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I would like monster jam trucks, speech tablet and surprises. Thanks. I will leave cookies and milk out for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love,
Cameron McCloud
age 3, Moulton
--
Dear Santa,
I would like Imperial Guard costume stuff, street hockey stuff, a Hound Sergeant helmet, hightop Nikes, NHL stuff (like Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros fan items), basketball stuff, Star Wars LEGO and Robux gift cards.
Love,
Ezra Zimmerman
age 10, Madison
--
Dear Santa,
I would like the cry baby that I love! that's on my Amazon list, to go to field day, SMS (so much slime), and a floofy cat stuffed animal. For elf, what is his official name?
Love,
Miette Zimmerman
age 7, Madison
--
I've been such a good little boy this year. I love Mickey Mouse, Buddy the Elf, and climbing on everything. Please bring me a toy to climb on and a treat for my doggies. Tell Buddy I said hey!"
Love,
Thibodeaux Piper
age 1, Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like an Air Force One, basketball game, 2 Nike Tech, Jordan 4 size 6, new TV, PSS. My sister, Gabby Daily (age 5, Decatur) would like some Nike Tech, New doll, laptop, shoes, clothes and a jacket. Please bring the other members gift. We will be good.
Love,
Kamden Purdue,
age 10, Decatur
--
How to send your
letters to Santa
Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Decatur Daily through Monday.
Email letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to: Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609.
You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown. The deadline has passed for school class letters.
