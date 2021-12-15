Dear Santa,
This is my first Christmas, and I am the sweetest boy and definitely on the nice list. Please bring me lots of cool toys — my dad says Star Wars stuff would be awesome. I really like things that make music and snugly pajamas, too! My dog brothers are probably on the naughty list but please bring them a small treat anyways.
Thibodeaux Piper, 3 months
Decatur
I would like slime that is pink and glittery, a fish, a sister, a Peek a Roo, and some glow stars for my room. Are you real or is it just my parents?
Miette Zimmerman, 6
Madison
This year I would really like a chicken, Star Wars Legos, a Roblox gift card, a PS5, a TV, money, and a brother. You can check my online list, too. Thanks, Santa.
Ezra Zimmerman, 9
Madison
Woodmeade Elementary School Pre-K
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes this year. What I wish for most is new toys.
Ariane, 4
Dear Santa,
This year I wish for brand new clothes and shoes for me and my brother. I have sometimes been good.
Khalid, 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes. I wish I could have drums for Christmas.
Zakai, 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes. I would like to have a white Barbie car.
Italee, 5
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a Barbie dream house for Christmas this year. I am only good sometimes.
Leslie, 5
Dear Santa,
I have been good all the time. I would like a guitar for Christmas
Jacob, 5
Dear Santa,
I would love a star for Christmas. I have been good all the time.
Kristasia, 4
Dear Santa,
I wish to play on the playground. It has been fun this year.
Kash, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I wish to play with my brother and sister.
Ashley, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been good all the time. I want to bake cookies with Mommy for Christmas.
Kaylee, 4
Dear Santa,
I have had a fun year. I would like a wild snake.
Amari, 4
Dear Santa,
I have sometimes been good. I want to sit on Santa's lap.
Audra, 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a remote control tiger. Let's just not talk about how good I have been.
Leo, 4
Dear Santa,
I wish for a hoverboard. I have sometimes been good.
Emma, 4
Dear Santa,
Let's not talk about how good I have been. I would like a Nerf gun for Christmas.
Princeton, 4
Dear Santa,
I wish for a rocket for Christmas. Let's not talk about how good I have been.
Nicolas, 4
Dear Santa,
I have sometimes been good. I wish for a teddy bear.
Mhyri, 4
Dear Santa,
I have been good all the time. I wish for a car.
Frankie, 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a motorcycle that is red for Christmas. I have sometimes been good.
Collin, 4
Dear Santa,
I am good every once in a while. I would like to have a birdie.
Scarlett, 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy. I have sometimes been good.
London, 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a new puppy for Christmas. I have sometimes been good.
Mia, 4
Dear Santa,
I would like a bird. I am sometimes good.
Talianna, 5
Dear Santa,
I am good all the time. I wish for a dog.
Vincent, 5
Dear Santa,
I wish for all unicorn things. Let's not talk about being good.
Italia, 5
Dear Santa,
I am good all the time. I wish for a LOL doll.
Ania, 4
Dear Santa,
I wish for a baby doll. I am good sometimes.
Mckenzie, 4
Dear Santa,
I wish for a big truck. I am good all the time.
Emanuel, 4
Mrs. McCollum's second grade class, Chestnut Grove
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo switch, PC, I Phone 13 Pro, Play Station5 with a microphone. Thank you. Santa!
Jack Winkler, 7
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me an I Phone 13 Pro, a hoverboard, a PlayStation 12, and good grades in school. I love you, Santa!
Kensley Steele, 7
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me a phone, a barbie house, Barbie dolls, LOL dolls, Robucks, ten dollars, and a kiss from my mommy, so that is it. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Azauni Walton, 8
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me an iPhone 7 and an art set up in the corner of my room. I would also like all of the Lego Friends sets. Thank you, Santa!
Kali Grant, 7
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me a Silicone Doll, and I Pad, Apple Pen, stuffed animal, Gucci purse and clothes. I love you Santa!
McKenzie Ibra, 7
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me a pony- a real pony. Please. I love you, Santa!
Olivia Rea, 7
Decatur
Dear Santa,
I would really like it if you could bring me a lot of Accelerated Reader books because I want to read a lot. I want to learn a lot about Christmas. Thank you, Santa!
Katherina Vernor, 7
Decatur
