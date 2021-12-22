Dear Santa,
I would like a big Elsa, some baby dolls, and Barbie dolls. I can't wait to see you again, next year, Santa!
Tenley King, 3
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a Baby Yoda RC toy, a telescope, and a trampoline. Merry Christmas, Santa!
Kolten King, 7
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I would like a KG pocket knife, a metal detector, and a trail camera. Merry Christmas!
Westen King, 11
Hartselle
--
Dear Santa,
I think I've been good this year. For Christmas, I would really like some Legos, a PS5 with sports games, Roblox gift cards and surprises. I will leave you some milk and cookies if my dad doesn't eat them.
Max Manderson, 9
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
My big brother is writing this for me. I'm really excited for my first Christmas! I can't wait to see what you bring me! I really love Baby Shark and chewing on things! I think squeaky toys are really funny! I could also use some more pacifiers.
Myles Manderson, 10 months
Decatur
--
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I have been a good boy. I would like a cash register, trains, books, Lego bricks, a bike and surprises. I will make sure to have carrots, cookies and milk.
Thank you,
Henry Kirkham, 5
Danville
--
Dear Santa,
I hope you are well. I have been extra special. If you can, please bring some books, Magna-Tiles, a fort set, and a dinosaur nap mat. I also love toys that make noise and surprises. I will make sure to leave cookies, carrots and milk.
Thanks,
William Kirkham, 17 months
Danville
