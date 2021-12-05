Dear Santa,
For Christmas can you bring me Madden NFL 22 for my PlayStation 4? I really want a PlayStation 5, but no stores have them. Also I would like some money, new shoes, hoodies and PlayStation Game cards. I will leave milk and cookies for you and reindeer food for the reindeer. Thank you, Santa!
Traycen Suggs, 8
Tanner
How to send your letters to Santa
Send your Letters to Santa (40 words or less) to The Decatur Daily through Monday, Dec. 20.
Email is the preferred method of delivery for school class letters, which are due Wednesday, Dec. 15. Email letters to santa@decaturdaily.com or mail to: Letters to Santa, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur, AL 35609.
You must include the child’s full name, age and hometown.
