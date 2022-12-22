Decatur might get a white Christmas.
“Lake effect snow” can form when warmer lake temperatures rise to mix with low air temperatures and favorable wind conditions, and the cold snap arriving tonight might provide ideal conditions for snow, said National Weather Service Huntsville forecaster Katie Magee.
“From Decatur to Union Grove, we could have half an inch because of those warm waters over the lake and favorable wind,” Magee said.
Regardless of lake effect snow, Magee said north Alabama can expect a mix of rain, sleet and snow tonight.
“We had that rain, and we’re going to have the cold front come through with some snow behind it,” she said. “There will be a rapid transition from rain and sleet and snow to all snow.
“It’s just going to be everything and the kitchen sink as it transitions over.”
Decatur and Huntsville can expect light snow around 9 to 10 p.m. tonight, she said.
Tonight's temperatures will be “very dangerous,” Magee said.
She said lows could plummet to 0 to 8 degrees, with wind chills making conditions feel as cold as minus 10 to minus 20 degrees.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Monday afternoon, she said.
Hands Across Decatur’s warming shelter is open for those who need to take shelter from the cold.
Director Sue Terrell said to alert people who may be walking around the city to go to their facility to keep warm in possibly life-threatening temperatures.
