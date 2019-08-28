ATHENS — Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise will sentence a Decatur woman Oct. 3 after a jury last week found her guilty of reckless manslaughter in connection with a 2016 crash that killed her young son, according to court records.
Wise on Monday ordered that the bond of Christina Marie Beck, 43, who lived in Madison at the time of her arrest, be revoked and that she remain in Limestone County Jail pending further order of the court.
Beck was originally indicted for reckless indifference murder and DUI after a two-vehicle crash in April 2016 in which her 5-year-old son, Eli Beck, was killed. The crash occurred about a half-mile east of Athens on Huntsville Brownsferry Road, according to state troopers.
The case was presented again to a grand jury in June and a count of reckless manslaughter was added to give a trial jury "an alternative theory of responsibility,” according to District Attorney Brian Jones.
Jones said in a statement that the case was “one of the most emotional cases” he has tried since becoming DA.
“I know that it was very difficult for (jurors) to be exposed to something like this, but each and every one of the jurors took their duty seriously and considered the evidence and rendered a very fair verdict,” Jones said. “We now look forward to having our day in court for the sentencing.
“I will be meeting with the family prior to the sentencing hearing for their input and I expect in the end, justice will be served.”
Richard Jensen, an attorney representing Beck, called the case “a hard, three-year litigation."
“After five difficult days the jury came to what I believe is a proper guilty verdict of reckless manslaughter in the Christina Beck case,” Jensen said in a statement.
“It was the opinion of our pro bono legal team that this was not a case of reckless murder but more likely a case of reckless manslaughter. While we tried hard to win a not guilty verdict, the verdict was fair and just.”
Christina Beck was injured in the crash and a Somerville man who was driving the other vehicle was also injured, according to troopers. Limestone County Coroner Mike West pronounced the Beck child dead at the scene.
