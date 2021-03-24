The Lawrence and Limestone county school systems have announced plans to close early Thursday because another round of severe weather is expected to move through the area.
NWS Meteorologist Matt Anderson said the severe storm system is expected to arrive about 1 p.m. Thursday and move out about 11 p.m.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said schools will be closed at noon Thursday. Limestone County Schools announced elementary students would be released at 11:10 a.m. followed by high school students at 11:30.
Decatur City, Hartselle City and Athens City have canceled after-school activities. Morgan County Schools had not made an announcement as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"Unlike last week, when severe weather included multiple rounds throughout the day, (Thursday) is primarily expected to be severe/tornadic in the afternoon. At this time, Decatur City Schools will continue with our normal school schedule but are prepared to release students early if the weather advances toward our area prior to dismissal," DCS Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said in a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon.
He said the school system will be on "heightened alert." "Please have a plan in place for your children should early release become necessary," he said.
