An easing of state pandemic restrictions means indoor activities at Morgan and Limestone county senior centers will resume on a limited basis.
The eight senior centers in Morgan County will reopen starting on Tuesday and Limestone County centers, except two activity centers, will reopen for activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., beginning June 1.
Hours at the Limestone County centers will be expanded as they are allowed to offer more services, according to a release.
The Goodsprings Center and Ardmore Center are activity centers that do not serve contracted meals, and these centers will open at a later date.
The staffs will follow senior center reopening guidelines of the Alabama Department of Senior Services, including encouraging clients to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and sanitize.
No transportation will be provided to Limestone County seniors at this time and seniors won’t be allowed to eat meals inside the center. Meals will be sent home with center participants each day and regular curbside pickup will continue for clients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
There will be no change in homebound meal delivery.
Seniors will not be allowed to play games such as cards, dominoes and checkers, but will be allowed to participate in line dancing and play bingo, corn hole, shuffleboard, horseshoes and games that do not require close contact.
Quilting may resume at the Limestone County centers. An exercise program, called SAIL, will be offered online for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.