Limestone County property owners will have until Jan. 8 to pay their property taxes, while Thursday is the deadline for property owners in Morgan and Lawrence counties.
Limestone County Revenue Commissioner Brian Patterson said he extended the deadline because his office was closed four days in December and because of the COVID-19 concerns facing residents.
“We typically might extend it a day or two, but this year is different because of where the holidays fell and the pandemic,” he said.
He said tax collections are ahead of 2019 numbers.
“We’re at 88% of dollars collected and 85% on parcels,” he said. Patterson said this time last year those rates were 84% and 83% respectively.
He said residents visiting the courthouse to pay their tax will likely be greeted with longer lines, but not more taxpayers. “The lines are longer because of social distancing, not necessarily because there are more people,” he said.
He said the number of people paying via electronic checks, credit cards or debit cards is up about 50% this year.
“Some of it is because of COVID and people not wanting to get out, but also this is the age we’re living in. Online payments are being more widely accepted and people are now more comfortable paying that way,” he said.
A 1% convenience fee is applied to debit card payments and 2.45% for credit cards. Patterson said the fees go to the companies, not the county. The online payment site is www.limestonerevenue.net.
Limestone property owners writing checks to pay should make them to: G. Brian Patterson, Limestone Revenue Commissioner.
In Morgan County, taxes can be paid by visiting one of three offices across the county: the Morgan County Courthouse at 302 Lee St. N.E. in Decatur; 241 U.S. 31 S.W., Suite 10 in Hartselle; 423 Union Hill Road in Lacey’s Spring. These locations accept payment in cash, check, credit card or money order. Checks should be made to Amanda G. Scott, Morgan County Revenue Commissioner.
Payments by mail should be sent to Amanda Scott, Morgan County Revenue Commissioner, P.O. Box 696, Decatur AL 35602.
A third option is to pay online with Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit or debit cards. The online site is morgancountyrevenue.com.
In Lawrence County, Revenue Commissioner Brad Henderson said that payments are due Thursday, also.
“The best advice for last-minute payers is to utilize the drop box, or make the payment online,” he said. A drop box is near the front door of the Lawrence County Courthouse at 14451 Market St. in downtown Moulton.
The online payment address is lawrencecountyrevenue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.