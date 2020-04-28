Jennifer Adair doesn't take the safety of her three children for granted nine years after hiding in a closet of her Athens home to survive a deadly tornado.
She and her husband, Brandon, now live in a different area of Athens and have a storm shelter in the backyard constructed in September 2011. Jennifer Adair has talked with daughter Lily, 8, and son Josh, 5, about the need for weather precautions and the tornado that struck before they were born.
“(Lily) has always known about it and asks questions,” Adair said. “She knows the house was destroyed. She gets really nervous when there’s a tornado warning and asks if we can go to the shelter.”
Adair, who also has a daughter Scarlett, 3, hid in her closet with pillows and blankets protecting her on April 27, 2011, when the the EF5 tornado that went through Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties struck her home in the Camden Court subdivision. After the tornado passed, she got up from the foundation and looked for shelter from the rain and wind that continued.
“There was nothing there,” she said. “There were only pieces of houses around us.”
Her husband finally got through the debris-filled roads to find his wife OK, but their home destroyed. The Adairs moved to Cumberland Place in Athens that same year.
“We always think about the ones who didn’t make it,” Adair said. “I’m very blessed to be here. I’m fortunate to be here.”
Monday marked the anniversary of the tornado outbreak that killed nearly 250 people in Alabama. There were 62 tornadoes that touched down in the state that day.
It destroyed or damaged 5,000 properties and killed 53 people in Tuscaloosa alone, according to the Associated Press. The storms also took 14 lives in Lawrence County. Four people died in Limestone County.
Tuscaloosa remembered the victims Monday by ringing Denny Chimes on the University of Alabama campus 53 times starting at 5:13 p.m. — the time when the storm hit.
“It affected multiple states,” Dana Griffin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said of the 2011 twister outbreak. “It hit Mississippi and Alabama very hard. It came in those three different waves. It’s not uncommon for multiple waves in one day, but to have three different waves come through in that way is unique.”
The 2011 tornado marked another chapter in Adair's family history with severe weather.
Before she was born in 1982, Adair’s aunt and two cousins died in a 1974 EF5 tornado that swept through Tanner while also razing Adair’s grandfather’s home at the time.
Her family educated her on the dangers of storms, leading her to hide in her closet when the tornado hit nine years ago.
“I grew up knowing that you have to take it seriously,” she said. “That’s why I was in the closet that day.”
Not long after Adair and her husband relocated to Cumberland Place, a March 2, 2012, tornado damaged their new home. It knocked out nearly every window on one side of their house and opened a hole in the roof that caused water damage.
Nearly three weeks later, Adair welcomed her first child, Lily, on March 27, 2012 — the 11-month anniversary of the storm. They moved back into her house two weeks after Lily was born.
Adair and her family are now facing a new challenge with coronavirus concerns and dealing with uncertainty surrounding stay-at-home restrictions.
“I’ve been through much worse,” she said. “At least I have a house.”
Severe weather precautions
The National Weather Service expects a period of dry weather that will extend into May after a storm system that will produce showers passes through central and north Alabama tonight into Wednesday morning.
“Generally, I think we are on the downward side,” Griffin said of the severe weather season. “April is certainly our peak month. Once we get into May, we generally start to see things slow down.”
Although severe weather is not likely with the showers tonight, it's still possible throughout the spring. Recently, at least 20 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on April 12.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Weather Service is recommending people follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 while still taking the necessary steps and paying attention to directions from their county’s emergency director to stay safe during severe weather.
