Damage from tonight's storms appeared limited in the Decatur area as of 8 p.m. with scattered reports of trees and power lines down and water briefly covering some roads.
"We've got a few power lines down and trees down, those type things," said Eddie Gilbert, Limestone County Emergency Management Agency director. "We had one farm shed that had some damage.
"All in all, we fared pretty good."
In Lawrence County, a tree was reported down on Alabama 101 at 6:04 p.m. near the intersection of Alabama 184 in the Red Bank community, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Covington.
“I think they got that cleared up, and it was only blocking a half lane,” Covington said.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said she had received no reports of storm damage in the city.
By 9:30 p.m., she said, Austin High School and Decatur High School had closed as storm shelters, but residents could continue to seek shelter from storms at Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse.
A tornado watch for Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties was in effect much of the late afternoon into the evening. A tornado warning was issued for northeastern Morgan County and southeastern Limestone County about 7:19 p.m. but expired at 7:45 p.m. Several storm shelters also were opened in Decatur.
— Bruce McLellan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.