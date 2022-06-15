The heat was too much for Pamela Lowery on Monday, but even though forecasters say little relief is in sight, she was back at work Tuesday holding traffic signs as Fourth Avenue Southeast was paved.
The high on Monday was 97 in Decatur and it had reached 95 on Tuesday afternoon.
Lowery said she has worked out in the heat all her life and never had a problem before. “I’ve been doing construction for the last 22, 23 years, maybe longer than that. I’ve worked in the heat a lot, but this summer’s taking a toll on us.”
On Monday, Lowery started feeling sick, prompting her supervisor to send her home. “It was hot yesterday, and I just didn’t feel well,” Lowery said. “I’m feeling better today.”
Lowery was taking precautions in the heat. She kept a wet cooling towel wrapped around her neck, a sun visor over her hard hat and a battery-operated fan which wraps around Lowery’s neck and blows on her face. Lowery keeps a large container of water in an insulated case and drinks often.
Dan Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said high temperatures today through Friday will range from 95 to 100 degrees with a heat index of 101 to 105 degrees. There is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The humidity will be between 45% and 50% in the afternoon through Friday.
“Saturday and Sunday we will cool off a little bit, maybe in the 88- to 92-degree range,” Dixon said. “We’ll be back up probably into the 95- to 100-degree range Monday and Tuesday.”
The heat index Monday and Tuesday will be back up to between 101 and 105 degrees.
“Right now, there’s not really an indication that it’s going to break anytime soon," Dixon said. "We will have some temporary relief from a cold front this weekend, but it looks like the source of the heat is going to come right back in early next week.”
The last time Decatur reached 100 degrees was in September 2019. Dixon said Decatur will most likely reach 100 degrees soon.
“It’s certainly looking like a pretty good possibility,” he said. “At some point over the next week and a half or so, more than likely we will.”
Dixon said reaching 100 degrees also depends on rainfall, but he said chances of rain are low. There is about a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and Thursday.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the most common heat-related illnesses are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Judy Smith, ADPH area administrator, said the best way to avoid a heat-related illness is to stay out of the heat as much as possible.
“We need to caution people that even though we’re from the South, even though we’re accustomed to hot weather, our bodies are not accustomed to this kind of hot weather,” Smith said. “The best thing we can do is remember that this is serious, triple-digit heat.”
Smith said people should not stay outside too long, should get enough shelter, take breaks and stay hydrated. If someone becomes overheated, she said they should immediately stop what they are doing, get to a cool area and get fluids.
From noon until 8 p.m. today through Friday, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking customers of area utilities to voluntarily reduce their electrical usage. TVA has suggested that customers set their thermostats at 78 degrees.
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said TVA monitors the energy demand based on the heat.
“After the sun goes down it cools off a little bit and the air conditioning demand’s not nearly what it was during the hottest part of the day,” he said. “They’ll announce (the request for voluntary reduction in electricity use) and then it may go away for the evening and then come back the next day when it gets hot again.”
TVA is also asking customers of area utilities to avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and ovens during the hottest part of the day. Holmes said DU is asking people to use these appliances at night so they will not add to the energy load during the day.
“They (TVA) haven’t announced any concerns as far as the grid handling the load," Holmes said. "It’s just really a precautionary thing just to say, hey, if you could cut back a little bit or turn the thermostat up just a little bit it’ll help in case this (heat) is prolonged.”
It is not uncommon, Holmes said, for TVA to make energy reduction requests when the temperature is in the mid-90s or higher. He said there are no indications that there will be blackouts or brownouts in the region.
“They take these steps when we get into these heat waves to kind of keep that from happening,” Holmes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.