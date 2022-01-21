A Decatur-based agency whose service area includes Morgan and Lawrence counties has received a $3.22 million grant to provide utility assistance to struggling households.
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. was one of 18 service organizations receiving $47 million in grants announced today by Gov. Kay Ivey.
CAPNA also serves Cullman, Marion, and Winston counties. The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. received $3.62 million in the grant program.
Agencies receiving grants will receive applications from individuals seeking assistance with heating and cooling bills.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is distributing the grants from funds offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
