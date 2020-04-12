Local churches celebrated Easter in creative ways Sunday while following restrictions designed to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
Some churches, such as Epic Church in Decatur and Quail Creek Golf and Resort Church in Hartselle, held drive-in services where worshippers remained in their cars to practice social distancing.
Other churches livestreamed services online, and others such as New Covenant Life Ministries in Decatur had members separated outdoors to remind passing motorists of the Easter message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.