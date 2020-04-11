Epic Church pastors IV and Bené Marsh have conducted numerous Easter services, but none has been in a setting quite like what they've planned for Sunday.
They'll literally shout their message from the Decatur church's rooftop while the congregation sits in cars below listening on their radios.
“We have a wonderful, flat roof that will allow us to be seen by everyone in the parking lot, and we will be joined by our guitarist, Justin Barnett, who will be playing songs of worship,” Bené Marsh said.
Like Epic, many local churches have become resourceful and will take advantage of previously unutilized methods to spread their Easter messages while a state order limits the size of gatherings.
Pastor Danny Pitts of GracePoint Church of Decatur and Hartselle planned to use Facebook Live so viewers can share the communion ritual, and the church will livestream his wife, Stephanie, playing the piano and singing songs of praise.
The Quail Creek Golf and Resort Church in Hartselle also planned to hold an Easter drive-in worship service. Matt Nail, pastor of the church, said that during the 10 a.m. service, “rain or shine, we are going to open up all of our chapel’s windows and have our praise band play from inside the church.”
Nail planed to speak from a pulpit on the front porch using a loudspeaker, and sealed communion items will be available. Depending on the turnout, the golf fairway alongside the chapel could be opened for additional parking.
Epic Church is utilizing the approximately 200 spots in its parking area at 607 14th St. S.E. for services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Amy Potter, the E-Team pastor of the church, helped plan for the live services and coordinated a crew of volunteers.
“Our main priority is to provide a safe opportunity for families who have been in their homes for so long, while also honoring the rules put in place by the government and allowing 6 feet of separation between each car during this worship experience,” she said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health order on gatherings specifically allows drive-in services as long as participants remain in vehicles the entire time, everybody in a vehicle shares a residence and "participants do not come within 6 feet of participants in other vehicles."
For Epic's service, Bene and IV Marsh will use an inside access ladder to reach the church's roof. “The roof will be good for me during this time because I’m a hugger,” Bené said of the isolated perch.
She'll handle the opening remarks, and he'll deliver the sermon. Audio from the service will be broadcast on 95.5 FM, and it will also be streamed via iCampus for the church’s additional campuses in Carson City, Michigan, and Swaziland in southern Africa.
“The broadcast will be available for all interested in tuning in, and our goal is to bring hope to every person who will be a part of it,” IV Marsh said.
St. John’s Episcopal of Decatur will join other churches providing Easter services online, and the Rev. Chase Ackerman, the church's rector, had an upbeat outlook for Sunday.
"Will Easter Sunday be the same without all of us, dressed up in our finest, coming together to sing our hearts out to God in praise? No. Will the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross and his resurrection from the dead continue to shape and change our lives in ways that we may never fully imagine? Oh yes," he said.
“Through it all, God’s story — our story — will continue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.