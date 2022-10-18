The U.S. Department of Education has begun accepting applications for student debt cancellation, and local college students like Alexandra McCormick are breathing a sigh of relief.
The Biden administration plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that make less than $250,000 a year. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college are eligible for an additional $10,000 in debt relief.
McCormick transferred to Calhoun Community College from the University of Alabama in Huntsville last year. She is taking additional courses she needs at Calhoun's Decatur campus with the expectation of graduating this year. She said she transferred in part due to higher UAH tuition costs. The federal loan forgiveness plan should eliminate the entire debt she accumulated at UAH, she said.
“Most of my loans came from UAH and so the total that I owe is $9,500, so it should wipe out all of it,” McCormick said.
McCormick said she had originally planned to drop out of school this year and enter the workforce to pay off her student loan debt.
“With this, I really don’t have to (drop out) because it gives me a lot more wiggle room,” McCormick said.
She said having her loans paid off will allow her to pursue a graduate degree in chemistry.
President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for the student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. The online application for is at studentaid.gov.
The early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty,” Biden said.
The number of borrowers who applied during the testing period already amounts to more than one-fourth of the total number of applicants the administration had projected would submit forms, underscoring the popularity of the program and the eagerness of borrowers to receive the debt relief.
Jannett Spencer, director of student financial services at Calhoun, said the debt relief plan will be financially beneficial to students and recent graduates and prevent some current students from dropping out.
“Many (students) have car payments, mortgages, utility bills and child care and in some cases don’t complete their degrees because they simply can’t afford it,” Spencer said.
Spencer said she and her staff are optimistic the loan forgiveness plan will increase enrollment at Calhoun.
“Obviously, loan forgiveness will free up debt, which will likely make students less apprehensive about registering and paying for the semester ahead,” Spencer said. “It's an opportunity for students to move another step toward completion.”
Hayden Coble, a junior at Athens State University majoring in computer science, received a federal loan last year that he used to pay for his first two semesters. He said the loan forgiveness won't change his education plans, but will be a relief.
“It wouldn’t even affect the long run, but that’s a free year paid off essentially,” Coble said. “I still have three more years from here, even though I’m a junior. I’ve still got six more semesters to worry about after the loan forgiveness.”
The loan forgiveness plan makes 43 million Americans eligible for at least some debt forgiveness.
The plan makes 20 million eligible to get their federal student debt erased entirely.
The Biden administration has touted it as a “simple, straightforward” application. It asks for the borrower’s name, Social Security number, contact information and date of birth. It does not require income information but asks users to check a box attesting that they are eligible under the program’s income limits.
That information will be checked against Education Department records to help identify applicants who are likely to exceed the income limits, the administration says. Those people will be asked for more information to prove their incomes.
Once the Education Department begins processing applications, borrowers should expect to see their debt forgiven in four to six weeks, officials say. Most applications submitted by mid-November will be processed by Jan. 1 — the day federal student loan payments are set to resume after being paused during the pandemic.
Borrowers will be able to submit applications through the end of 2023.
The Biden administration is pushing ahead with the debt cancellation even as it fights a growing number of legal challenges. Six Republican-led states are suing to block the plan, saying it oversteps Biden’s authority and will lead to financial losses for student loan servicers, which are hired to manage federal student loans and earn revenue on the interest.
