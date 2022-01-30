Low-income residents in Morgan and Lawrence counties who are struggling to pay their utility bills will benefit from a $3.22 million grant received by a local nonprofit agency.
Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA), which also serves Cullman, Marion and Winston counties, is one of 18 agencies in the state that received a total of $47 million, Gov. Kay Ivey announced this month.
CAPNA Director Cindy Anderson said there has been more of a need for utility assistance in the communities they serve because of the displacement that the pandemic has caused.
"We're starting to see a large number of first-time clients," Anderson said. "With (COVID-19) and people losing their jobs or having their hours reduced, it's reducing ... their household income."
Tim Thrasher, CEO of CAPNA, said this year’s grant is more than the organization usually receives.
“We usually get between $2.3 to $2.6 million in grants,” Thrasher said. “We’ve added Marion and Winston counties last year, so that’s why it’s more.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is distributing the grants from funds offered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they can struggle to pay their utility bills," Ivey said. "These grants will provide extra funding to assist in lowering the costs for many of them so that they can stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer."
Thrasher said residents can start filling out applications now on their website, capna.org, or at the organization’s offices in Decatur, Cullman, Moulton, Hamilton, Haleyville, and Double Springs.
“Decatur Utilities and Joe Wheeler EMC also have applications in their lobbies,” Thrasher said.
Maximum incomes for applicants range from $1,610 monthly for single individuals to $5,583 monthly for an eight-person household.
Thrasher said the majority of the grant will go toward Morgan County households, which is the most populated county that the organization serves. He said there will be a limit on the amount of utility assistance provided.
Thrasher said a family of four that receives a monthly income under $3,313 can receive up to $350 in utility assistance, but CAPNA will only pay the amount from the utility grant once a season.
"Our heating season lasts from October through May and the cooling season lasts from June through September," Thrasher said.
Thrasher said they also have American Rescue Plan funds set aside for utility assistance in addition to the utility grant.
From October 2020 through May 2021, CAPNA has assisted 227 households with utility assistance. Anderson anticipates that they will be able to assist 6,000 income-eligible households in all five counties from October 2021 through September of this year.
Anderson said she thinks they will be able to provide utility assistance to 2,340 households in Morgan County and 600 in Lawrence County this fiscal year.
The agency has been providing utility assistance to residents in Morgan, Lawrence, and Cullman counties for over 10 years, according to Thrasher.
Thrasher said a small portion of the federal grant will go toward rental assistance.
“It will mainly go toward utility assistance, but there is some leeway there for rental assistance,” Thrasher said.
Thrasher said that as of last week they have provided 388 households with rental assistance this fiscal year.
