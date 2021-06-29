Local fireworks retailers say business is booming and revenue could approach record levels for the second consecutive year, but shipping delays threaten to dampen sales and selection.
Mike and Terri Rogers, a husband-and-wife duo who run America’s Home Store in Lawrence County, said that while they purchased this year’s supply of fireworks for the summer as early as February, not all their inventory could arrive by this weekend.
“It’s not really a shortage of the fireworks, it’s just they’re stuck in the ports,” Terri said. “A lot of our suppliers are telling us they’re even expecting fireworks after the Fourth.”
The problem is there are not enough shipping containers available in China to accommodate the volume of fireworks ordered around the country by distributors, according to Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association.
“Approximately 30% of the consumer fireworks needed for this Independence Day either didn’t make it out of China, are sitting on ocean vessels in the Pacific Ocean waiting to berth at the ports, or they’ve been sitting at the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, for nine to 12 weeks waiting to be put on the rail,” Heckman said in a news release.
Mike Rogers said artillery shell fireworks are particularly in limited stock, and they tend to be customers’ favorites.
“Excaliburs are our No. 1 seller, so we usually carry a good supply of those,” he said.
Terri Rogers said their store ordered the largest supply of fireworks in its three-year history based on 2020 sales.
“Last year we had a big season, with COVID and all of the shows being canceled,” Terri said. “It’s always important what day the Fourth of July falls on. With it falling on a Sunday this time and Saturday last year, it’s a bigger celebration for most people.”
They’re not alone as other fireworks retailers in the region like the Calvary Assembly of God, which sells fireworks in support of the ministry, found itself with empty stock in 2020 and ran into supply complications for this season as well.
“Last year we sold out to the bare walls; we sold everything we had,” said George Sawyer, founding pastor of Calvary Assembly. “It was crazy. I guess everybody couldn’t go anywhere so they did their own fireworks.”
Sawyer said while suppliers indicated adequate quantities of fireworks in January, interruptions to shipments meant the church had to open its fireworks stand a week later than in past years. Despite the later opening, Sawyer said sales are already higher than last year and that the church had all the fireworks it ordered.
“As of (Sunday) we were a little above sales from last year with a week less in the mix,” he said. “We were able to patch together a pretty good inventory. We had to really, really work but we got it.”
Shortages widespread
Though fireworks sellers like Calvary Assembly and America’s Home Store operate seasonally, even those that thrive on annual sales are having trouble ensuring full stock for the Fourth. Mark Carter, who has been involved in the fireworks industry for 46 years and runs Fireworks Outlet on U.S. 31 in Limestone County, said he’s never seen supply issues like those going on now.
“Usually when a container comes into the port of Los Angeles in a normal year, it would take 14 days to reach my back door,” he said. “(Today,) they won’t even guarantee it’ll be here in less than 40 (days).”
Carter said he’s been told ships that typically carry 2,500 containers of fireworks are now allowed to carry only 100 containers.
“Normally we carry 180 different 500-gram boxes,” he said. “This year we’re probably missing about 60 of those.”
Carter said he began ordering for this year's Independence Day last summer given the heightened interest in consumer fireworks and he is already preparing orders for next summer. His summer season this year began around early May.
“If you didn’t have a record year (for sales) last year, you were doing something wrong,” he said. “Last year everybody came out to shoot fireworks. There were no professional shows, so they wanted to do something in their backyards and get out of the house.”
Statistics from the American Pyrotechnics Association reflect the local dealers' experiences. The trade association said 385.8 million pounds of consumer fireworks were sold nationwide in 2020, a 55% increase over the 248.9 million pounds sold in 2019 and the greatest volume of consumer fireworks sold in 20 years.
In addition, the APA said revenue generated by consumer fireworks sales in the U.S. nearly doubled, reaching $1.9 billion last year compared to $1 billion a year earlier.
“I think more people will get together this year,” Terri Rogers said. “We always see a lot of families that join their finances and go in together on big shows.”
Selection to dwindle
Terri Rogers said in her experience, there’s not an average price consumers spend on fireworks and that it can vary based on how grand of a show families hope to put on.
“Every family has their own budget — I’ve got some customers that will come in and spend $30-40 and I’ve got some customers that will come in and spend $3,000-4,000,” she said.
Last summer, the fireworks retailers said they sold out by Independence Day, a business anomaly they’re preparing for yet again this time around.
“(Last year was) the second time in 46 years that I didn’t open on July 5,” Carter said. “My help was exhausted, and I just said, ‘No more, that’s it.’”
The Rogerses said they’ve always sold out but never as quickly as in 2020. They said selection will decrease the closer it gets to Sunday's holiday.
“We hope to last until (July 4) but it depends on the market,” Terri said. “In the past we’ve made it to the Fourth with a limited supply. The biggest message to get out to any buyer right now is to buy early, don’t be a procrastinator.”
