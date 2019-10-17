Steven Brian Beddingfield of Athens graduated from Baylor University with a Master of Health Administration, Health Care Administration during the summer commencement.
Jacob Gatlin of Athens graduated from Kennesaw State during the summer commencement.
Emmueal Hird of Athens graduated with an online B.A. in Criminal Justice from Grantham University.
Adam Allen of Trinity and Catherine Brown of Lacey's Spring each received degrees during the summer at Jacksonville State University.
