D200312 brewer grad tab (copy)
Buy Now

A portion of Brewer's 2020 senior class gathered for a picture in early March before coronavirus precautions took effect. They'll get together with the school's other seniors — although keeping 6 feet apart — for commencement Monday. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

Monday

7 p.m. — Brewer High, West Morgan High, Falkville High, Priceville High, Danville High

Tuesday

6 p.m. — Elkmont High

8 p.m. — Ardmore High

Thursday, May 21

6 p.m. — Tanner High

7 p.m. — Austin High, school stadium; Athens High, school stadium; Lawrence County High, R.A. Hubbard High

8 p.m. — East Limestone High

Friday, May 22

6 p.m. — Clements High

7 p.m — Decatur High, Ogle Stadium; Hatton High, East Lawrence High

8 p.m. — West Limestone High

May 26

7 p.m. — Hartselle High, J.P. Cain Stadium

June 25

6 p.m. — Decatur Heritage, at Westmeade Baptist Church

June 30

7 p.m. — Athens Bible School

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.