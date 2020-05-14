Monday
7 p.m. — Brewer High, West Morgan High, Falkville High, Priceville High, Danville High
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Elkmont High
8 p.m. — Ardmore High
Thursday, May 21
6 p.m. — Tanner High
7 p.m. — Austin High, school stadium; Athens High, school stadium; Lawrence County High, R.A. Hubbard High
8 p.m. — East Limestone High
Friday, May 22
6 p.m. — Clements High
7 p.m — Decatur High, Ogle Stadium; Hatton High, East Lawrence High
8 p.m. — West Limestone High
May 26
7 p.m. — Hartselle High, J.P. Cain Stadium
June 25
6 p.m. — Decatur Heritage, at Westmeade Baptist Church
June 30
7 p.m. — Athens Bible School
