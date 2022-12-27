Local retailers, dealing with merchandise returns Monday, said Christmas holiday sales were lower than last holiday season but still robust.
Charles Christopher, manager of Martin’s Family Clothing Store on Beltline Road Southwest in Decatur, said he had not expected his sales numbers this holiday season to reach last year’s holiday numbers.
“There was a lot of free money out there last year,” Christopher said about the federal stimulus money still in many pocketbooks this time a year ago. “The economy is starting to slow some. Gas prices a while back were high and that caused people to spend less overall this year. But in the end, we had a good holiday season. Maybe not just what we did last year.”
Christopher said the recent cold weather brought on some last-minute purchases of blankets. “And the shackets, a combination of shirt and jacket, were by far our No. 1 item sold this year,” he added.
He said his store’s clearance sales should bring in more foot traffic through the end of the year.
As for gift returns Monday, the store’s customer service desk was not overly busy with items being exchanged.
“It’s been pretty steady,” said Haley Mears, head cashier, 30 minutes after the store opened. “Most of it is the usual things: wrong size, got it as a gift and want a different color. Exchanges will probably be busier this afternoon once people start getting back out.”
Kelley Holloway of Decatur was one of the first people in the store's return line.
“They didn’t fit,” she said about a pair of jeans she was returning.
Next in line was Pat Faulk of Hartselle, who was exchanging a top for a different size and purchasing another one. “I brought back some boots that didn’t fit my granddaughter, too,” she said. “Martin’s has a great selection and they’re easy on accepting exchanges. That keeps me coming back every Christmas.”
Nationally, according to data collected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, clothing sales increased by 4.4% over the 2021 holiday season.
At the Decatur Mall, returns were light at Electronic Express just before noon Monday, according to General Manager Zion Shreve. “We’ve had very few,” he said. “Maybe somebody wanted to get a different color.”
He said he expects his sales receipts for the season, like Martin's, to be short of last year’s totals.
“But we still had a good year; we’ll be close,” he said. “We have more financing options now that made things affordable for our customers.”
He said the PlayStation 5, Bluetooth speakers and gaming computers were the best-selling items. “We moved a lot of electric scooters, too,” Shreve said.
He urged folks interested in purchasing appliances to do it before the end of the year. “Prices will be going up everywhere after the first of the year.” He said his store will continue to have holiday specials through the week.
Nationally, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, sales of electronics dipped about 5% compared to the 2021 holiday season.
Mastercard said all categories of holiday sales grew by 7.6% over last year, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier.
